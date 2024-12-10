Vikramaditya Motwane Takes Dig At Pushpa 2 As All We Imagine As Light Gets No Shows In Theatres

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has been roaring at the box office in India and overseas. In India, the Hindi version leads the chart followed by the Telugu (original) version. Owing to Pushpa's dominance in the theatre, Payal Kapadia's directorial All We Imagine As Light, which won the Cannes Grand Prix, has been snuffed out. On witnessing this, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane took to his social media handle to take a dig at Pushpa 2 and the audience, after All We Imagine As Light got nominated in two categories at the Golden Globes 2025.

Vikramaditya Motwane is not happy with Pushpa 2 ruling the box office, while All We Imagine As Light is left unattended

The CTRL director took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screengrab of the BookMyShow window displaying the show timings of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. On the image the text read, "And yet, Payal’s incredible success will mean nothing to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and we will have 36 shows of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

His responce came after, Payal Kapadia became the first Indian female filmmaker to be nominated in Golden Globes' Best Director category. The movie has also bagged a nomination for Foreign Language Film. Before Payal, veteran director Shekhar Kapoor bagged the nomination for Elizabeth (1998).

All We Imagine As Light's walk to glory at International Award Events

Apart from Cannes, the movie also bagged the Best International Film award at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam starrer has also been named as the year's best film by film magazine Sight and Sound.