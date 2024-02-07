Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Viral Kumari Aunty Asked To Close Food Stall, Actor Sundeep Kishan Extends Support

After a social media user quoted that Kumari Aunty's food stall in Hyderabad has been shut down, actor Sundeep Kishan came forward to extend support.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Sundeep Kishan
A file photo of Sundeep Kishan | Image:X
Kumari Aunty aka Dasari Sai Kumari gained fame on social media for operating a bustling food point in Hyderabad. The stall was opened oppsoite a popular star hotel. Although she began her business in 2011, social media played a major role in the rise of her business. However, the traffic police forced Kumari Aunty to close her food shop citing traffic jams in the area. As per a report by greatandhra, the land on which she operates is not her own. The police suggested her to go to court and get a stay on their decision.

Unfortunately, Kumari Aunty, who belongs to a middle-class family lacks time and resources for such legal battle. Her only viable option is to shift her business elsewhere to continue earning money. Upon hearing the news, actor Sundeep Kishan came forward and offered help to Kumari Aunty.

Sundeep Kishan extends support to Kumari Aunty

After a social media user quoted that Kumari Aunty's food stall in Hyderabad has been shut down due to traffic issues, Sundeep Kishan took to X to extend support to the lady. He wrote, "Not Fair at all..Just when she was turning out be a inspiration to many Women to start their own bussiness to support their family…was one of the Strongest Female empowerment examples I have seen in the recent past .." He further wrote, "My Team and I are getting in touch with her to do what Best we can to Help Her ♥️." Soon after he made the post, fans lauded him for his efforts to save a needy woman's business.

Are there any other reasons behind the closure of Kumari Aunty's food stall?

As per a report by greatandhra, locals residents allege that some influential people can be behind the action against Kumari Aunty. It has been reported that prominent hotels in the vicinity were concerned as social media mentioned their brand's name to identify the location of Kumari Aunty's stall. However, more details into the matter are awaited. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:22 IST

