Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Viral: Prabhas Recalls How Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi 'Got Him Ready' For Baahubali 2 In Old Video

RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's wife and yoga instructor Roohi died on February 15. She was a good friend of Prabhas since the shooting of Baahubali.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas with Roohi
Prabhas with Roohi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's wife and yoga instructor Roohi died on February 15. As per reports, Roohi was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad and passed away due to multiple organ failure. A statement from Senthil's team mentioned that Roohi died on Thursday at 2 pm and her final rites will take place at Mahaprasthanam at Jubilee Hills. Soon after her death, a video of Prabhas went viral on social media where he talked about Roohi and explained how she helped him recover during the shoot of Baahubali 1 and 2.

Roohi and Prabhas | Image: X

 

Prabhas's video praising Roohi goes viral

A video of Prabhas has gone viral on social media after Roohi's demise. Roohi, who was also a yoga instructor, had helped Prabhas recover during the intense shoot of Baahubali part 1 and part 2. For the unversed, Senthil was also the cinematographer for Baahubali and Roohi used to be around the sets to help with the work.

In the video, Prabhas can be heard praising Roohi for her efforts. He said, "Roohi is a very good friend of mine, she started with stretching and all after so much action in Baahubali 1. My body was really tired. The first day I could feel the difference and that it is so much relaxing. So, actually the breathing helped me a lot, because we were shooting amid dust ruins and the waterfall and it really relaxed me. After the strecthing and breathing I could sleep much better, we were ready for part 2. Yoga really helped me for part 2. I think yoga gives you relaxation and it helps you to be more active. Internally, you feel more strong and more calmer."

What do we know about Senthil Kumar's wife Roohi?

Senthil Kumar's wife Roohi was a yoga instructor as well and she was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to numerous health issues. As she was suffering from multiple health issues, she died of organ failures. A statement from Senthil's team read, "Cinematographer Senthil’s wife #Roohi garu passed away (on Thursday) at 2 pm. Final rites (on Friday) at 9 am at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills (sic)."

Meanwhile, Roohi was a well-known yoga instructor who had worked with many celebrities, including Anushka, Prabhas, and Ileana D'Cruz. She was tasked with overseeing Bharat Thakur's yoga classes for the Hyderabad division. Roohi also worked with her husband Senthil on the sets of Baahubali. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

