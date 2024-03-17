Advertisement

RRR, as well as director SS Rajamouli's global appeal has never really been contested. Having released back in 2022, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film still appears to have a stronghold over the emotions and memories of audiences, not just in India, but the world over. The latest example of this is the journey undertaken by two Japanese fans of the film.

Japanese fans visit India to satiate RRR fever



Indian films have for long enjoyed a loyal audience base in Japan. This further stands corroborated by the fact that two Japanese fans of RRR travelled all the way to India with the intention of visiting certain key locations where RRR had bee shot. Not only did the duo manage this feat but also recreated scenes from the film.

Advertisement

😭😭😭😭 OMG!! Unmatchable love. Traveled all the way from Japan to India, finding the location, and celebrating #RRRMovie like no one else!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/Hnv9QK7Mgw — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 16, 2024



As per one of their posts, the two undertook a seven hour long drive to scout the location where Jr NTR and Ram Charan had shot the song Dosti. The caption to one of their posts, originally penned in Japanese, read, "The days with my brother are my 'treasure'. This is the view that Rama and Bheem saw!!!?!!!!!" Another post which elaborated on their journey, carried the caption, "After a 7 hour drive each way, I went to the road where Rama and Akhtar ran side by side at Dosti! I was overwhelmed with emotion seeing the scenery that the two of us saw. " The official X handle for RRR shared the posts to their timeline along with the captions, "you both were there? #RRR Movie." and "OMG!! Unmatchable love. Traveled all the way from Japan to India, finding the location, and celebrating #RRRMovie like no one else!!"

Advertisement

A special screening of RRR in Japan will be held soon



Team RRR will be hosting a special screening of the film in Japan on March 18. Director SS Rajamouli will reportedly be attending the event. As per the official X handle of the film, tickets for the special screening were sold out within a minute of them going live.

Advertisement

It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute.



Absolute RRRAMPAGE… ❤️ #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie https://t.co/hnR9RoTGQR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2024



The caption to the post read, "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE… #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie"