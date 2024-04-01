Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram's hit track Kurchi Madathapetti was recently played at an NBA game in Houston, US. A video of the same has been going viral on social media wherein a group of dancers can be seen performing on Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's song. The video has been garnering attention as it was played during half-time in NBA.

Guntur Kaaram poster | Image: X

Kurchi Madathapetti goes global

The official X handle of Guntur Kaaram film shared the video of dancers performing to Kurchi Madathapetti at NBA game. The game took place at the Toyota Center in Houston. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime (sic)." For the unversed, the song was composed by SS Thaman and amasssed more than 15 crore views on YouTube.

Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! 🔥



Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime ❤️‍🔥#GunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/rAioO44EcW — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) April 1, 2024

Guntur Kaaram's box office performance

Guntur Kaaram opened to a good start at the box office but was unable to build on it due to a lack of good word-of-mouth. The film managed to bring in numbers during the Sankranti period, but after the holiday period ended, it plummeted dramatically. The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an underperformer. Nizam closed with a dismal ₹47 crore, of which ₹19 crore came on the first day alone.

Advertisement

In Telugu states, the film earned ₹129 crores, the lowest for a Mahesh Babu film since Maharshi in 2019. The film fetched record prices for a Mahesh Babu film from distributors, who lost a significant portion of their investment. The film needed a ₹105 crore share in APTS to break even, but only got ₹73 crore, Pinkvilla reported.