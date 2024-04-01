×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela's Kurchi Madathapetti Played At NBA Half Time In US

The official X handle of Guntur Kaaram film shared the video of dancers performing to Kurchi Madathapetti at NBA game which took place in Houston.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram's song goes global
Guntur Kaaram's song goes global | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram's hit track Kurchi Madathapetti was recently played at an NBA game in Houston, US. A video of the same has been going viral on social media wherein a group of dancers can be seen performing on Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's song. The video has been garnering attention as it was played during half-time in NBA.

 

Guntur Kaaram poster | Image: X

 

Kurchi Madathapetti goes global

The official X handle of Guntur Kaaram film shared the video of dancers performing to Kurchi Madathapetti at NBA game. The game took place at the Toyota Center in Houston. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime (sic)." For the unversed, the song was composed by SS Thaman and amasssed more than 15 crore views on YouTube.

 

 

Guntur Kaaram's box office performance

Guntur Kaaram opened to a good start at the box office but was unable to build on it due to a lack of good word-of-mouth. The film managed to bring in numbers during the Sankranti period, but after the holiday period ended, it plummeted dramatically. The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an underperformer. Nizam closed with a dismal ₹47 crore, of which ₹19 crore came on the first day alone.

Advertisement

In Telugu states, the film earned ₹129 crores, the lowest for a Mahesh Babu film since Maharshi in 2019. The film fetched record prices for a Mahesh Babu film from distributors, who lost a significant portion of their investment. The film needed a ₹105 crore share in APTS to break even, but only got ₹73 crore, Pinkvilla reported. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a few seconds ago
Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a minute ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

5 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

5 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

10 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

14 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

16 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

16 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

17 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

18 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

18 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

20 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

21 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo