Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Viral Video: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Share A Candid Moment During RC16 Pooja Ceremony

March 20 morning, Janhvi Kapoor arrived in Hyderabad with her father Boney Kapoor to attend the pooja ceremony of RC16 alongside Ram Charan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RC16 pooja ceremony
RC16 pooja ceremony | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film tentatively titled RC16 is all set to go on floors today, March 20. The pooja ceremony of the Buchi Babu Sana directorial was held in Hyderabad in presence of the entire cast and crew.  

RC16 is an upcoming sports drama that is set in the rural region of Uttarandhra.

Video of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor from RC16 pooja ceremony goes viral

March 20 morning, Janhvi Kapoor arrived in Hyderabad with her father Boney Kapoor to attend the pooja ceremony of RC16. As the event began, several videos from the venue surfaced online featuring Ram Charan standing alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The two were seen dressed in ethnic outfits. Apart from the video, a photo of Ram Charan with Pushpa director Sukumar is also going viral on social media. In the photo, two can be seen talking to a child.

Ram Charan with Sukumar | Image: X

 

What is the title of RC16?

The first look of RC16 was announced last year. Off late, rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that the makers of the film have already locked in the title for the same. As per a recent Gulte report, RC16 will reportedly be christened Peddi.

Peddi, is a Telugu term referring to an old or respected man - this could very well be indicative of the premise of the project. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, RC16 will mark the director's second collaboration with Ram Charan. The two previously collaborated for the 2018 action thriller Rangasthalam

RC16 is being bankrolled by the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu film after her industry debut in the yet to released Devara, opposite Jr NTR.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

