Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela as the main leads was a commercial success in theatres. A song from the film titled Kurchi Madathapetti became a huge hit with netizens grooving to the hook steps of the track. Recently, Sreeleela and Ayalaan star Sivakarthikeyan danced their hearts out on the same song and the video is now going viral on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela shake a leg in viral video

In the viral video, Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan were seen attending a cultural event together. During the event, fans requested the two to shake a leg on Guntur Kaaram's song. Soon after, Sreeleela invited Sivakarthikeyan to dance with her and she also promise to show some simple steps to the song.

As the crowd began to encourage the duo to perform together, Sreeleela started teaching the hook step of Kurchi Madathapetti to Sivakarthikeyan. The Ayalaan star was quick to learn the steps and grooved to Guntur Kaaram's song on the stage. Their performance was met with hooting and a huge round of applause by the audience.

Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan | Image: X

Sivakarthikeyan praises Sreeleela

At the same event, Sivakarthikeyan praised Sreeleela's performance and called her an amazing dancer. This was a fangirl moment for Sreeleela and she said that Sivakarthikeyan is a huge inspiration for all the upcoming actors in the industry. Guntur Kaaram opened to a good start at the box office but was unable to build on it due to a lack of good word-of-mouth. The film managed to bring in numbers during the Sankranti period, but after the holiday period ended, it plummeted dramatically. The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an underperformer.