English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Viral: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde Groove To Family Star Song Nandanandanaa

The now-viral video featuring Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde shows both of them dancing together on stage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Devarakonda, Pooja Hegde
Vijay Devarakonda, Pooja Hegde | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the roaring success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram are back with another promising project titled The Family Star, also starring Mrunal Thakur. This wholesome family entertainer is set to be released on April 5th and the first song of the movie is already a hit. Now actress Pooja Hegde was seen shaking a leg with the movie’s lead actor Vijay at a college event.

Vijay-Pooja groove to the track

The now-viral video featuring Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde shows both of them dancing together on stage. Both the actors were enjoying themselves on a grand stage, dancing to the chartbuster Nandanandanaa song from Vijay’s highly-anticipated romantic entertainer with Mrunal Thakur.

Advertisement

Vijay and Pooja were the chief guests at the Nakshatra 24 art festival at Dhana Lakshmi Srinivasan College in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. Fans loved with camaraderie the actors shared with each other, grooving to the song and interacting with their fans at the college event. The video soon reached every corner of the internet, with fans loving the equations both young stars share with each other.

Nandanandanaa is the first song of Family Star

The song is a melodic treat and offers a glimpse into the chemistry between Vijay and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. With its simplistic visuals and well-crafted lyrics, Nandanandanaa is refreshing exudes a positive vibe and gained popularity due to its arrival on Valentine’s Day.

Family star has Vijay-Mrunal teaming up | Image: Instagram

What do we know about Family Star?

Shot against the backdrop of Hyderabad, Family Star is a musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, while Dil Raju assumes the role of producer. It is set to grace the screens worldwide on April 5th, 2024, with high expectations riding on Vijay Deverakonda, who is eager to bounce back from recent box-office failures. It also stars the current sweetheart of romantic movies, Mrunal Thakur.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo