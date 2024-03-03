Advertisement

After the roaring success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram are back with another promising project titled The Family Star, also starring Mrunal Thakur. This wholesome family entertainer is set to be released on April 5th and the first song of the movie is already a hit. Now actress Pooja Hegde was seen shaking a leg with the movie’s lead actor Vijay at a college event.

Vijay-Pooja groove to the track

The now-viral video featuring Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde shows both of them dancing together on stage. Both the actors were enjoying themselves on a grand stage, dancing to the chartbuster Nandanandanaa song from Vijay’s highly-anticipated romantic entertainer with Mrunal Thakur.

Vijay and Pooja were the chief guests at the Nakshatra 24 art festival at Dhana Lakshmi Srinivasan College in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. Fans loved with camaraderie the actors shared with each other, grooving to the song and interacting with their fans at the college event. The video soon reached every corner of the internet, with fans loving the equations both young stars share with each other.

Nandanandanaa is the first song of Family Star

The song is a melodic treat and offers a glimpse into the chemistry between Vijay and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. With its simplistic visuals and well-crafted lyrics, Nandanandanaa is refreshing exudes a positive vibe and gained popularity due to its arrival on Valentine’s Day.

Family star has Vijay-Mrunal teaming up | Image: Instagram

What do we know about Family Star?

Shot against the backdrop of Hyderabad, Family Star is a musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, while Dil Raju assumes the role of producer. It is set to grace the screens worldwide on April 5th, 2024, with high expectations riding on Vijay Deverakonda, who is eager to bounce back from recent box-office failures. It also stars the current sweetheart of romantic movies, Mrunal Thakur.