Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gaami. The actor's risk in picking an off-beat script and premise appears to have paid off, owing to the critical and commercial success alike that the film has been enjoying. There is one pressing concern, however, which the actor recently addressed on his Instagram.

Vishwak Sen calls out bots for manipulating Gaami's ratings

Vishwak Sen took to his Instagram handle to share a typed note, addressing his concerns over Gaami's dismal ratings on popular film reference and ticket booking platforms. The actor pointedly blamed bots for intentionally attempting to drag the reputation of the film down, despite its critical reviews and commercial numbers conveying a completely different story.

Advertisement



An excerpt from his note read, "...It has come to my notice that there have been persistent attacks on the film's reputation on platforms like BookMyShow, with numerous bots unfairly giving it a rating of 1 out of 10. This malicious behaviour is when genuine ratings of 9 or 10 suddenly drop to 1." The note proceeded to enunciate how such tactics cannot pull the actor down and that appropriate legal action is being considered for the same.

Vishwak Sen expresses gratitude to fans for accepting his film

Incidentally, even before jumping into the issue at hand, Vishwak Sen's first instinct was to thank the audience for not only giving Gaami an honest shot but also wholeheartedly embracing it. This sentiment is what the note commenced and concluded with.



An excerpt from the note read, "Dear esteemed audience and fellow cinema enthusiasts, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for contributing to the tremendous success of Gaami...I wish to express my gratitude to those who have supported quality cinema during its release. I extend my thanks to the media, critics, and most importantly, the audience..." Gaami is currently running in theatres.

Advertisement

How much did Gaami earn in its opening weekend?

Gaami, directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, released in theatres on March 8. In four days of its release, the film has earned a total of ₹10 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Vishwak Sen starrer opened to ₹4 crores on its release day. On day 2, the film saw a dip of 25% and earned ₹3 crores. On Sunday and Monday, the film earned ₹2.25 and ₹0.75 crores, respectively.