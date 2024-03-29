×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Vishwak Sen Dons Gritty Avatar For Mechanic Rocky, First Look Out

Vishwak Sen was last seen in Gaami. The occasion of the actor's 29th birthday, celebrated on March 29, saw two major announcements about his upcoming films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishwak Sen
Vishwak Sen | Image:vishwaksens/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vishwak Sen just rang in his birthday this year on March 29. The actor turned 29. On the occasion of his birthday, the titles and first looks from not one, but two of his upcoming films were released. One of them, will see the actor assume a rather massy role, from the looks of it.

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen turns mechanic for his next


On the occasion of Vishwak Sen's birthday, the makers of his tenth film on celluloid, released the first look as well as the title announcement for the project. The actor's tenth film has been christened, Mechanic Rocky.

Advertisement


The poster shows a serious Vishwak Sen standing in a garage, wielding a wrench, with a cigarette in his mouth. The action comedy entertainer, will feature actress Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Vishwak. Bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner, it is being helmed by debutant director Ravi Teja Mullapudi. Jakes Bejoy is composing the soundtrack of the film with Manojh Katasani stepping in as cinematographer. Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar are the executive producers.

Vishwak Sen also has Laila in the works


Laila, will mark Vishwak Sen's twelfth film. For the curious, his eleventh film will be May release Gangs of Godavari. Going back to Laila, the title announcement and first look from the film was also released on the occasion of the actor's birthday. While VS 12 is now being called Laila, what is truly intriguing about the project is the possibility of Vishwak Sen playing a feminine role.

Though there is no official confirmation with regards to the same, the title announcement teaser shared a day prior, read, "introducing her world tomorrow..." - with 'his' placed ahead of 'her' being crossed out in red. The frame for the poster too gives off a feminine vibe, with makeup products strewn over a vanity against a pink backdrop. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

a minute ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

6 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

10 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

12 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

20 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

21 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

25 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

28 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

30 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

32 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

37 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

38 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

39 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

40 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

42 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo