Vishwak Sen just rang in his birthday this year on March 29. The actor turned 29. On the occasion of his birthday, the titles and first looks from not one, but two of his upcoming films were released. One of them, will see the actor assume a rather massy role, from the looks of it.

Vishwak Sen turns mechanic for his next



On the occasion of Vishwak Sen's birthday, the makers of his tenth film on celluloid, released the first look as well as the title announcement for the project. The actor's tenth film has been christened, Mechanic Rocky.

The poster shows a serious Vishwak Sen standing in a garage, wielding a wrench, with a cigarette in his mouth. The action comedy entertainer, will feature actress Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Vishwak. Bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner, it is being helmed by debutant director Ravi Teja Mullapudi. Jakes Bejoy is composing the soundtrack of the film with Manojh Katasani stepping in as cinematographer. Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar are the executive producers.

Vishwak Sen also has Laila in the works



Laila, will mark Vishwak Sen's twelfth film. For the curious, his eleventh film will be May release Gangs of Godavari. Going back to Laila, the title announcement and first look from the film was also released on the occasion of the actor's birthday. While VS 12 is now being called Laila, what is truly intriguing about the project is the possibility of Vishwak Sen playing a feminine role.

Though there is no official confirmation with regards to the same, the title announcement teaser shared a day prior, read, "introducing her world tomorrow..." - with 'his' placed ahead of 'her' being crossed out in red. The frame for the poster too gives off a feminine vibe, with makeup products strewn over a vanity against a pink backdrop.