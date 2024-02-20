Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is currently gearing up for the release of his films Gangs of Godavari and Gaami, both of which are slated for a theatrical release on March 8. In the runup to the same, Vishwak Sen has now addressed a brewing controversy between him and Arjun Sarja, with respect to a now-shelved film the two were collaborating with.

Vishwak Sen comments on the alleged advantage of legacy



Speaking about his eventual decision to walk out of the Arjun Sarja film, as per a Gulte report, Vishwak Sen brought in the debate around legacy. He even went so far as to say that had he belonged to a family with cinematic legacy, the situation at hand would have panned out rather differently.

He said, "I am not answerable to anyone. I have paid double the amount I have taken. I have compensated and I don’t carry that baggage anymore. I was the one defamed here and I could not do anything. You will be treated differently if you don’t have a background. If the TV channel incident or the shoot cancel incident would not have happened to any hero with background. I am just an easy target. I don’t have anything to lose."

What is the controversy about?



As per Vishwak Sen, the actor had halted work on his film with Arjun Sarja - not indefinitely, but just for a day. He had gone back home citing the need for clarity. However, as per Sen, Sarja showed up to his home also requesting the former's parents to explain the situation to him.

He said, "I did not walk out or cancel the shoot. I just wanted to hold the shoot for a day so I can have some clarity. For that, he came to my house and requested my father and mother. I did not want to prolong the issue and I did not even react to it. I stopped reacting to those things. One bad day is better than a bad film."