English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Vishwak Sen Hits Back At Arjun Sarja For 'Defaming' Him Over Shelved Movie: I'm An Easy Target

Vishwak Sen was all set to star in Arjun Sarja directorial venture. However, a war of words between the two had led the former to walk out of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishwak Sen
Vishwak Sen | Image:vishwaksens/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is currently gearing up for the release of his films Gangs of Godavari and Gaami, both of which are slated for a theatrical release on March 8. In the runup to the same, Vishwak Sen has now addressed a brewing controversy between him and Arjun Sarja, with respect to a now-shelved film the two were collaborating with.

Vishwak Sen comments on the alleged advantage of legacy


Speaking about his eventual decision to walk out of the Arjun Sarja film, as per a Gulte report, Vishwak Sen brought in the debate around legacy. He even went so far as to say that had he belonged to a family with cinematic legacy, the situation at hand would have panned out rather differently. 

Advertisement


He said, "I am not answerable to anyone. I have paid double the amount I have taken. I have compensated and I don’t carry that baggage anymore. I was the one defamed here and I could not do anything. You will be treated differently if you don’t have a background. If the TV channel incident or the shoot cancel incident would not have happened to any hero with background. I am just an easy target. I don’t have anything to lose."

Advertisement

What is the controversy about?


As per Vishwak Sen, the actor had halted work on his film with Arjun Sarja - not indefinitely, but just for a day. He had gone back home citing the need for clarity. However, as per Sen, Sarja showed up to his home also requesting the former's parents to explain the situation to him. 

Advertisement


He said, "I did not walk out or cancel the shoot. I just wanted to hold the shoot for a day so I can have some clarity. For that, he came to my house and requested my father and mother. I did not want to prolong the issue and I did not even react to it. I stopped reacting to those things. One bad day is better than a bad film."

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

19 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

19 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

19 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

19 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mangalagiri MLA Rejoins YSRCP, Leaves Congress After a Month

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. MamataVsManush: Press Unions Demand Release of R Bangla Reporter

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. First Neuralink user can control computer mouse with brain: Elon Musk

    Tech 21 minutes ago

  5. Rishabh Pant update: Here's what he will do and not do in IPL 2024

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo