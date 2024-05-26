Advertisement

Vishwak Sen appears to be embracing an era of experimentalism when it comes to his choice of films. The actor was last seen in Gaami which released in March - the film saw him assume the role of an Aghora. Next in line for the actor is film Laila, in which he will reportedly be seen in a feminine avatar. This is set to be followed by Mechanic Rocky for which he is currently filming. Prior to this slate of films, Vishwak Sen will be seen in Gangs of Godavari, set for a release on May 31. Ahead of the same, the actor shared his take on the rise of social media stars.

Vishwak Sen dismisses social media stars' acting potential



In a recent interview, Vishwak Sen was rather direct in questioning how he is to trust a social media star with a meaty acting role. The actor dryly attributed the impact of their work to the background score and having a good smartphone in hand.

He said, "A few just walk in a stylish manner, and some background score will be played in the video. Some don’t even do anything, and all we get to see is the background score. How can I take such people in a film? It is not acting, definitely. Most people have smartphones now."

Vishwak Sen elaborates on the true essence of being an actor



The actor doubled down on his controversial statement by giving his own example in context to how he commits to roles. Speaking about his 2019 film Falaknuma Das, the actor revealed how the nuances of his character were actually inspired by not one but three of his friends, which he went on to replicate on screen.

He said, "The actor should be open to learning. An actor should keep observing as there will be many interesting characters around us. I implemented the same for Falaknuma Das. I was inspired by three of my friends, and it helped me do a good job."