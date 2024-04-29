Advertisement

The Chiranjeevi led Vishwambhara is quickly shaping up to be among the most-awaited projects of the year. The Mallidi Vassishta directorial has been periodically making headlines, with respect to its casting as well as progress. The latest update then, affirms the film's grand scale.

Vishwambhara will be shot across a total of 17 sets



As per a recent 123Telugu report, as many as 17 sets have been erected in lieu of filming Vishwambhara. Each of them have been conceptualised, designed and brought to life, by Art director AS Prakash. The report goes onto state how 9 of these 17 sets, have already been shot in by the team. Majority of the sets, have reportedly been erected in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

The schedules ahead, will now see the team make use of the remaining 8 sets. Team Vishwambhara only recently concluded shooting a high-voltage interval block across a 26-day schedule. The high on VFX, extravagant project, as per these updates, appears to be well on track to see the light of day by January of next year, as projected by the team.

What else do we know about Vishwambhara?



Besides Chiranjeevi in the lead, Vishwambhara is set to star as many as three female leads. Trisha Krishnan, is the foremost name in the regard. As a matter of fact, the film marks her return to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of six years and counting. Besides Trisha, Eesha Chawla and Ramya Pasupaleti have also been brought on board for the project, to star in pivotal roles. A previous 123Telugu report, also revealed that Chiranjeevi's character in the film, will reportedly be called Dorababu.

A more recent update regarding the film revealed, shared by Aakashvaani, the team has just concluded filming for a first-of-its-kind interval action sequence. The central focus of the same, was a 54 feet statue of Hanuman. Vishwambhara, is eyeing a release on January 20, next year.