Trisha Krishnan turned 41 on Saturday, May 4. In lieu of celebrating the occasion, the makers of Vishwambhara, shared Trisha's character poster from the film. What makes the poster even more special, is the fact that it carries Trisha's first ever look from the film.

Trisha Krishnan assumes a regal avatar for Vishwambhara



Vishwambhara is being bankrolled by the production house UV Creations. The official X handle of the production house, shared Trisha Krishnan's first look from the film, coupled with an endearing birthday wish which referred to her as the "epitome of charm". The birthday wish and poster also reconfirmed the release date for Vishwambhara, which has been set for early January next year - January 10 to be precise.

Wishing the eternal beauty and the epitome of charm @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday ✨



-- Team #Vishwambhara



In cinemas 10th Jan 2025 🌠



-- UV Creations (@UV_Creations)

Trisha can be seen standing dressed in a regal maroon and gold traditional ensemble, complete with a resplendent jewellery set. Trisha's first look from the film falls right in line with its larger than life, mythical premise. The caption to the post read, "Wishing the eternal beauty and the epitome of charm @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday -- Team #Vishwambhara In cinemas 10th Jan 2025"

Trisha Krishnan had taken a hiatus from Tollywood

Trisha Krishnan is easily one of the busiest actresses of contemporary times, having made her mark across the spectrum when it comes to the world of South Indian cinema. While Vishwambhara is a major project to bag as the leading lady, the film holds special significance for the actress as it marks her return to Tollywood after a gap of 7 years and counting. Her last Telugu release had been Nayaki (2016).

At the time of Trisha joining the sets of the film, Chiranjeevi had given her a warm welcome, himself gracing the set. Sharing a glimpse from the exchange, Trisha had referred to it as her "homecoming".