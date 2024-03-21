×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Vishwambhara: Trisha Krishnan Shares Glimpse From 'Divine Morning' With Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani

Chiranjeevi is currently working on his next project, Vishwambhara. The film marks Trisha Krishnan's return to Telugu cinema after a gap of 7 years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
MM Keeravani, Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi
MM Keeravani, Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi | Image:trishakrishnan/Instagram
Chiranjeevi has had an optimistic start to the year 2024 with being awarded the Padma Vibhushan. As he recovers from a minor knee surgery he underwent last year, the actor appears to have simultaneously begun his prep for the upcoming Vishwambhara. The film's leading lady, Trisha Krishnan, shared a glimpse of the same.

 

 

Trisha Krishnan shares a glimpse of her 'divine morning'

Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself seated with Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani and Chiranjeevi. The caption to the post simply read, "A divine and legendary morning indeed! #vishwambhara"

For the unversed, while Chiranjeevi and Trisha are leading Vishwambhara, MM Keeravani, who lifted an Oscar last year for his work mounting RRR song Naatu Naatu, will be composing the music for the same. Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, the period drama will feature Chiranjeevi in the role of Dorababu, reportedly a larger-than-life character. The film marks Chiranjeevi's 156th film on celluloid and is being mounted on grand scale of ₹150 to ₹200 crores. The film is slated for a worldwide release on January 10, 2025, just ahead of the Sankranthi festive season.

Trisha Krishnan to play a double role in Vishwambhara?

As per a 123Telugu report, Trisha Krishnan will be essaying a dual role in the Mallidi Vasishta directorial. The actress has reportedly already kickstarted her work on the project. Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan is not the only female face of prominence in Vishwambhara. Esha Chawla and Ramya Pasupaleti (the latter being of Husharu fame) will be serving as parallel leads in the film.

 


Separately, Vishwambhara essentially marks a comeback of sorts for Trisha Krishnan to the Tollywood film industry. The last Telugu film that the actress was a part of was 2016 release Nayaki. In the years between, the actress has only oscillated between the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, with more emphasis on the former. Besides Vishwambhara, Trisha also has Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram, Identity and Thug Life in the pipeline. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:00 IST

