Vishwambhara: Trisha Set To Join Chiranjeevi For Film Shoot

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara is gearing up for its grand release on Sankranthi 2025. The shooting for the film is currently ongoing and the film's lead star Trisha will be joining Megastar on the sets in Hyderabad soon, reports 123 Telugu.

Chiranjeevi marks a shift his movies

The Megastar, who has been witnessing a string of flops at the box office, is reportedly choosing to opt for new-age scripts so that he can connect with the younger audience. Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, seems to be one of those projects which will make resonate with the audience of today. Meanwhile, a new poster released by UV Creations, made it official that the film's shoot is ongoing at a brisk pace.

A video shared by Chiranjeevi on his X handle saw him sweating it out in the gym as he got into shape for his role in Vishwambhara, which is said to be a socio-fantasy film heavy on VFX.

Advertisement

Trisha to join the cast of Vishwambhara

According to latest reports, Chiranjeevi's leading lady in the film, Trisha is set to join the cast soon and will begin filming for her portions in the movie. The movie unit commenced a new schedule and Chiranjeevi is participating in it. The latest news is that Trisha will join the sets in the forthcoming schedule. An official announcement about the same might come out soon.

Advertisement

Vishwambhara will release on the big screens on January 10. Naga Vamsi and UV Creations are bankrolling this tent-pole film, while Oscar award-winning MM Keeravani is roped in to compose the music. Chota K Naidu is handling the cinematography with lyrics from Chandrabose.