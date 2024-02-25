English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

When Chiranjeevi Risked His Life For A Fight Sequence In Donga

In Donga, Chiranjeevi performed one of the most iconic and risky fight sequences.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

From entering the Telugu film industry with no background to becoming a background for upcoming actors in his family, Chiranjeevi has become a brand in Indian cinema. You must be wondering why are we talking about Chiranjeevi's early career, well, a video of the megastar is going viral on the internet from one of his films Donga. For the unversed, in the film, he performed one of the most iconic and risky fight sequences.

When Chiranjeevi risked his life while shooting Donga

In the viral video, actor Rajeev Kanakala can be heard recalling an incident when Chiranjeevi was filming a fight sequence. He revealed that the scene was shot on the top of the Atlantic Hotel and the fight sequence needed Chiranjeevi to jump on top of the terrace wall from one end to the other.

Donga Movie Songs - Donga Donga - Chiranjeevi Radha - YouTube

“If at all, he were to slip and fall while shooting that sequence, he would die for sure. There were no safety measures or support at that time. He was just balancing," the actor added.

Advertisement

sharing the video, a user wrote, "He didn’t become the daring, dashing, and dynamic hero just like that. It is pure hard work and talent.”

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his highly anticipated fantasy drama Vishwambhara. Helmed by K. Vasishta, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film has been bankrolled by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna under the UV Creations banner. The film is slated to release next year on Sankaranti.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

39 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

42 minutes ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

44 minutes ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

an hour ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

an hour ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

7 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber results

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  5. Anne Hathaway Dances To Ananconda Song In Milan, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo