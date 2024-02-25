Advertisement

From entering the Telugu film industry with no background to becoming a background for upcoming actors in his family, Chiranjeevi has become a brand in Indian cinema. You must be wondering why are we talking about Chiranjeevi's early career, well, a video of the megastar is going viral on the internet from one of his films Donga. For the unversed, in the film, he performed one of the most iconic and risky fight sequences.

When Chiranjeevi risked his life while shooting Donga

In the viral video, actor Rajeev Kanakala can be heard recalling an incident when Chiranjeevi was filming a fight sequence. He revealed that the scene was shot on the top of the Atlantic Hotel and the fight sequence needed Chiranjeevi to jump on top of the terrace wall from one end to the other.

“If at all, he were to slip and fall while shooting that sequence, he would die for sure. There were no safety measures or support at that time. He was just balancing," the actor added.

sharing the video, a user wrote, "He didn’t become the daring, dashing, and dynamic hero just like that. It is pure hard work and talent.”

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his highly anticipated fantasy drama Vishwambhara. Helmed by K. Vasishta, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film has been bankrolled by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna under the UV Creations banner. The film is slated to release next year on Sankaranti.