Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his Parasuram directorial, Family Star. The film will notably feature him being paired opposite Mrunal Thakur, in a career first for both. Next in his lineup of projects, is Gowtham Tinnanuri's VD 12. The actor recently reflected on his career trajectory thus far.

When Vijay Deverakonda was rejected by Dil Raju

At a recent media interaction in lieu of promoting Family Star, Dil Raju opened up about the time that the film's face, Vijay, had actually been rejected from one of the producer's keynote projects. He shared, "Back then, Vijay Devarakonda attended the audition for Kerintha movie, which was produced by us. But I don’t know that he got rejected and all. After Pelli Choopulu movie, he shared that incident".

Further playing on the sentiment behind the anecdote, Dil Raju reflected how though rejection and the hurt that comes from it makes for an upsetting experience, it is almost essential in the recipe for success - he also took Pushpa star Allu Arjun's name in this regard. He added, "If you are hurt, you will take it like a challenge, you will work more and then success follows. I’ve had many such hurtful instances in my life and the likes of Bunny also had. Hurt is needed to make you succeed".

Vijay Deverakonda reflects on early rejection fueling him



Vijay Deverakonda weighed in on his anecdote being shared by Dil Raju. The actor proudly reflected on his career growth referring to his past experience of being rejected from a Dil Raju production to in the present day headlining his film.



He said, "At that time I’ve thought that a day will come and I will show these people what I am. Today I’m here spearheading a Dil Raju film, and tomorrow if I score a hit at the box office, many of us in that ring will be at peace". Family Star will release in theatres on April 5.