×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:25 IST

When Dil Raju's Team Rejected Vijay Deverakonda After Actor's Audition For Kerintha

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi. The actor is gearing up for his first release of the year, Family Star.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda | Image:thedeverakonda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his Parasuram directorial, Family Star. The film will notably feature him being paired opposite Mrunal Thakur, in a career first for both. Next in his lineup of projects, is Gowtham Tinnanuri's VD 12. The actor recently reflected on his career trajectory thus far.

 

 

When Vijay Deverakonda was rejected by Dil Raju

At a recent media interaction in lieu of promoting Family Star, Dil Raju opened up about the time that the film's face, Vijay, had actually been rejected from one of the producer's keynote projects. He shared, "Back then, Vijay Devarakonda attended the audition for Kerintha movie, which was produced by us. But I don’t know that he got rejected and all. After Pelli Choopulu movie, he shared that incident".

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


Further playing on the sentiment behind the anecdote, Dil Raju reflected how though rejection and the hurt that comes from it makes for an upsetting experience, it is almost essential in the recipe for success - he also took Pushpa star Allu Arjun's name in this regard. He added, "If you are hurt, you will take it like a challenge, you will work more and then success follows. I’ve had many such hurtful instances in my life and the likes of Bunny also had. Hurt is needed to make you succeed".

Vijay Deverakonda reflects on early rejection fueling him


Vijay Deverakonda weighed in on his anecdote being shared by Dil Raju. The actor proudly reflected on his career growth referring to his past experience of being rejected from a Dil Raju production to in the present day headlining his film. 


He said, "At that time I’ve thought that a day will come and I will show these people what I am. Today I’m here spearheading a Dil Raju film, and tomorrow if I score a hit at the box office, many of us in that ring will be at peace". Family Star will release in theatres on April 5.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Equaliser 2

Pedro Pascal Turns 49

a few seconds ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami 2024 Date

4 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
TTE 'Pushed to Death' by Passenger On Moving Train In Kerala

Pushed To Death

5 minutes ago
Weak ankles

Weak Ankle Exercises

7 minutes ago
Home Decor

Easy Home Decor Tips

9 minutes ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma on Typecast

11 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trivia

13 minutes ago
Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma's Vacation

15 minutes ago
Crew

Amul Ad For Crew

16 minutes ago
Three From Kerala Found Dead in Arunachal Pradesh: State police to Send Team

Arunachal Pradesh

18 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

AR Rahman On Maidaan

20 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut

Randeep Defends Alia

23 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka’s Surgery

25 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC Blames Kerala

27 minutes ago
Pregnant Woman, Husband Die as Truck Hits Their Motorcycle in UP

Pregnant Woman Dies

29 minutes ago
Chandni Chowk To China

Nikkhil On Film Failure

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  4. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo