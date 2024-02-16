English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together In A Viral Photo

The recent release and ensuing success of HanuMan has sparked comparisons with Sri Anjaneyam (2004). The stars of both films recently met with each other.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja, Nithiin
Teja Sajja, Nithiin | Image:tejasajja123/Instagram
HanuMan released in theatres back on January 12 over the Sankranthi weekend in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. This was followed by eventual competition from other big releases, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Naagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The Teja Sajja starrer's successful run at the theatres, briefly prompted a comparison with 2004 Nithiin film Sri Anjaneyam.

HanuMan and Sri Anjaneyam's crossover


Teja Sajja took to his Instagram handle to share recently clicked pictures with fellow actor Nithiin. The post shows Sajja and Nithiin in a jolly mood as the two engage in laughter. The caption to the post simply read, "HanuMan x SriAnjaneyam" followed by a smiling emoticon.

For the unversed, a while back an X user had shared his candid take on HanuMan, comparing it with Sri Anjaneyam. The reflection asserted how the latter was better than the former. Reacting to the same, Sri Anjaneyam director Krishna Vamsi, responded how the audience response is the truest test of a film. His reply read, "Audiences are never wrong… If they didn’t like it, there may have been a mistake or problem with reachability… so don’t blame the audience, sir… maybe I was wrong at some portions… THQ, God bless."

HanuMan has enjoyed an immensely strong theatrical run


For the unversed, HanuMan was mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores. The film, as per a Sacnilk report, has minted ₹197.19 crores domestically thus far. Its worldwide collections currently stand at ₹289 crores. Not just this, the Prasanth Varma film was quick to become the fifth highest grossing Telugu film in the United States with more than $5 million in US box office earnings.

For context, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, the second biggest Sankranthi release, wrapped up its domestic box office run at ₹126.62 crores with its worldwide collections being ₹180.5 crores. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

