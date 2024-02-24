Advertisement

Nani is celebrating his 40th birthday today, February 24. On the occasion of his birthday, le tus revisit the time he spoke about the pressure of becoming a superstar. During the promotions of his previous film Hi Nanna, Nani said that he has no goal of becoming a superstar.

Nani's take on becoming a superstar

During the promotions of Hi Nanna, Nani talked about attaining the hero status. Nani said that he never aspired to become a star hero. Nani added, "I meet a lot of star heroes during parties and each of them is under massive pressure to deliver."

ACTOR NANI



can proudly say that my hero prioritizes the “actor” tag over the “star” tag #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/jHohbnhIDE — Sanivaram Hero fan (@Vidhinchowdary) February 23, 2024

Nani further said, "I do not want to get to the stage where my creative freedom is challenged. I am at a stage of my career where I can experiment and also get box office success. Once I become a star hero, I cannot experiment much, and I will have many constraints before signing a film."

Fans wish Nani on his birthday

As Nani turned a year older today, his fans from across the globe took to their social media handles to wish the star a "happy birthday." A fan wrote, "Wish You A Very Very Happy Birthday @NameisNani Nani Garu 💐💐 Today It's A Special Day That All Your Fans Are Celebrating Your Birthday 🤗😊 All The Best For Your Upcoming Projects." Take a look at how fans wished Nani on his birthday.

From Assistant Director To Hero

His Hardwork and Passion Made Him Natural Star ⭐



Wishing Our Natural Star @NameisNani a Very Happy Birthday and Best Wishes For #SaripodhaaSanivaaram and Future Projects on Behalf SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh Fans 🤗#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/Xsy1ry5Mm9 — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) February 24, 2024

Present Generation Actors lo Best Filmography ane Prasthavana Vasthee.. Mundhu Ni Pere Talachukuntaaru...



Wishing the Best Script Selector and Versatile Actor #Nani Anna A Very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayNani #Nani pic.twitter.com/mMrOpN0YKz — Movies4u (@Movies4uOfficl) February 23, 2024

Wish You A Very Very Happy Birthday @NameisNani Nani Garu 💐💐 Today It's A Special Day That All Your Fans Are Celebrating Your Birthday 🤗😊 All The Best For Your Upcoming Projects 👍👍 A Small Video Edit By Me #HappyBirthdayNani#HBDNaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/DVvnQNvfF7 — Meghana (@Meghana_nani21) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Nani is currently gearing up for his film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya.