Updated February 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
When Nani Spoke About Burden Of Being A 'Star Hero': I Cannot Experiment Much
Nani is celebrating his 40th birthday today, February 24. On the occasion of his birthday, le tus revisit the time he spoke about the pressure behind star tag.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Nani is celebrating his 40th birthday today, February 24. On the occasion of his birthday, le tus revisit the time he spoke about the pressure of becoming a superstar. During the promotions of his previous film Hi Nanna, Nani said that he has no goal of becoming a superstar.
Nani's take on becoming a superstar
During the promotions of Hi Nanna, Nani talked about attaining the hero status. Nani said that he never aspired to become a star hero. Nani added, "I meet a lot of star heroes during parties and each of them is under massive pressure to deliver."
Nani further said, "I do not want to get to the stage where my creative freedom is challenged. I am at a stage of my career where I can experiment and also get box office success. Once I become a star hero, I cannot experiment much, and I will have many constraints before signing a film."
Fans wish Nani on his birthday
As Nani turned a year older today, his fans from across the globe took to their social media handles to wish the star a "happy birthday." A fan wrote, "Wish You A Very Very Happy Birthday @NameisNani Nani Garu 💐💐 Today It's A Special Day That All Your Fans Are Celebrating Your Birthday 🤗😊 All The Best For Your Upcoming Projects." Take a look at how fans wished Nani on his birthday.
Meanwhile, Nani is currently gearing up for his film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
