English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married: He Thinks It's Too Much Work

Director SS Rajamouli, who have closely worked with Prabhas, once revealed why he the latter would never get married. Surprisingly, the actor agreed with him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas is one of the most eligible stars in the country right now. The Telugu star has remained tight-lipped about his personal life stoking rumours surrounding his relationship time and again. The Rebel star has been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty for the longest time, but the two have nether confirmed or denied any rumours. However, one of the directors who have closely worked with Prabhas, once revealed why he the latter would never get married.

File photo of Prabhas | Image: Prahas Fans/X

Prabhas opens up about his marriage plans

During the promotions of Saaho (2019), when asked whether its true or not that SS Rajamouli said that Prabhas is "too lazy" to get married and its "too much work", the Salaar star agreed. "I am lazy, shy and can't meet people. These are the three problems I have. I used to ask myself why am I in this field. I am not shy in front of the camera. I got used to it in my first film. On set when I see too many people, I get worried. If they take two many takes, then I get worried, but otherwise I am okay."

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Prabhas Fans/Instagram

Prabhas' two big releases lined up

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his two much-awaited projects- Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film with a futuristic setting and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and others alongside the Baahubali star. The movie is said to borrow elements from Hindu mythology for crafting Prabhas' superhero character. It will release on May 9.

Prabhas will also be seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The movie's release date is not yet finalised. It is expected to hit the big screens on Sankranthi next year.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

10 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo