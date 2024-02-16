Advertisement

Prabhas is one of the most eligible stars in the country right now. The Telugu star has remained tight-lipped about his personal life stoking rumours surrounding his relationship time and again. The Rebel star has been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty for the longest time, but the two have nether confirmed or denied any rumours. However, one of the directors who have closely worked with Prabhas, once revealed why he the latter would never get married.

File photo of Prabhas | Image: Prahas Fans/X

Prabhas opens up about his marriage plans

During the promotions of Saaho (2019), when asked whether its true or not that SS Rajamouli said that Prabhas is "too lazy" to get married and its "too much work", the Salaar star agreed. "I am lazy, shy and can't meet people. These are the three problems I have. I used to ask myself why am I in this field. I am not shy in front of the camera. I got used to it in my first film. On set when I see too many people, I get worried. If they take two many takes, then I get worried, but otherwise I am okay."

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli | Image: Prabhas Fans/Instagram

Prabhas' two big releases lined up

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his two much-awaited projects- Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film with a futuristic setting and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and others alongside the Baahubali star. The movie is said to borrow elements from Hindu mythology for crafting Prabhas' superhero character. It will release on May 9.

Prabhas will also be seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The movie's release date is not yet finalised. It is expected to hit the big screens on Sankranthi next year.