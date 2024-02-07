Advertisement

Popular Telugu filmmaker Nandini Reddy in a resurfaced YouTube interview has praised actress Nithya Menen while recounting a significant incident that showcased Menen's early courage. The video has gained eyeballs among Nithya's fans. Reddy revisited a pivotal moment during the making of their debut film, Ala Modalaindi (2011) where Nithya Menen in her Telugu film debut firmly declined to shoot a scene involving her character being drunk.

How did Nithya Menen say no to a drinking scene?

Director Nandini candidly shared, “At one point they wanted me to write a scene where Nithya Menen gets drunk again. She said, ‘I am not going to do it. Do you think it is right?’ I said, ‘No but, I just want to finish this film.’ She was a kid. She was 21 and was just out of college. No films. No standing. She said, ‘Go tell them Nithya Menen will not do.’ She told it with just an attitude. A girl was telling me this, and then I realized that I needed to stand up for myself. So, I told the producer that I won’t do it. I told him, ‘I am not going to shoot it. If you want, you shoot it.'”

Nandini Reddy who was inspired by Menen's resolve placed herself against producers pushing for the scene.

Reflecting on the incident, Reddy admitted, "That was the first time I stood up for myself. And that’s because of Nithya Menen." The success of Ala Modalaindi marked a turning point for Nithya, Nandini and actor Nani in the Telugu film industry.

Following their collaboration on Ala Modalaindi, Nandini Reddy and Nithya Menen teamed up again for Jabardasth. Nithya went on to feature in several Telugu hits like Ishq, Okkadine and others. Presently, she is part of the cast in Jayam Ravi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai directed by Krithika Udhayanidhi and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin.