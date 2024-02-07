English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:29 IST

When Young Nithya Menen Stood For Herself, Refused To Perform A Drinking Scene In Ala Modalaindi

In an interesting trivia, popular actress Nithya Menen once took a stern stand for herself and refused to perform a drinking scene in the movie Ala Modalaindi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nithya Menen
Nithya Menen | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Popular Telugu filmmaker Nandini Reddy in a resurfaced YouTube interview has praised actress Nithya Menen while recounting a significant incident that showcased Menen's early courage. The video has gained eyeballs among Nithya's fans. Reddy revisited a pivotal moment during the making of their debut film, Ala Modalaindi (2011) where Nithya Menen in her Telugu film debut firmly declined to shoot a scene involving her character being drunk.

How did Nithya Menen say no to a drinking scene?

Director Nandini candidly shared, “At one point they wanted me to write a scene where Nithya Menen gets drunk again. She said, ‘I am not going to do it. Do you think it is right?’ I said, ‘No but, I just want to finish this film.’ She was a kid. She was 21 and was just out of college. No films. No standing. She said, ‘Go tell them Nithya Menen will not do.’ She told it with just an attitude. A girl was telling me this, and then I realized that I needed to stand up for myself. So, I told the producer that I won’t do it. I told him, ‘I am not going to shoot it. If you want, you shoot it.'”

Nandini Reddy who was inspired by Menen's resolve placed herself against producers pushing for the scene.

Reflecting on the incident, Reddy admitted, "That was the first time I stood up for myself. And that’s because of Nithya Menen." The success of Ala Modalaindi marked a turning point for Nithya, Nandini and actor Nani in the Telugu film industry.

Following their collaboration on Ala Modalaindi, Nandini Reddy and Nithya Menen teamed up again for Jabardasth. Nithya went on to feature in several Telugu hits like Ishq, Okkadine and others. Presently, she is part of the cast in Jayam Ravi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai directed by Krithika Udhayanidhi and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News21 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement