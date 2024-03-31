×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Why Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Work With Debutants? Family Star Actor Gives A Shocking Reason

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Family Star. The actor recently spoke about why he doesn't want to work with debutants.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda | Image:thedeverakonda/Instagram
  • 2 min read
As the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film Family Star approaches, Vijay Deverakonda engages in promotional activities and shares insights on his career choices. Scheduled to hit theatres on April 5th, 2024, the film has garnered significant attention from actor’s fans and cinemagoers alike.

Why Vijay Deverakonda don’t want to work with debutantes?

In a recent interview with Indiaglitz, the 34-year-old actor talked about his perspective on collaborating with debut directors, particularly from the Tamil film industry. Responding to questions about his approach to working with newcomers, Deverakonda candidly said, "I don't work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old because it's a huge challenge to take up when you come straight onto a set. It's a lot of pressure to handle a budget, to handle a scale."

 

 

Expanding on his stance, Deverakonda talked about the importance of directors gaining experience before collaborating with him. He expressed, "When they do one film old, all of us get better with every film. Your first film just gets you into the groove… It's like having that practice match, like warming up. I need them warm and ready for me because when I come, I come all out and I need them to be fully ready to be able to exploit me and use me."

How did Vijay Deverakonda decide who he should work with?

Furthermore, the actor addressed that his decision to work with directors, whether debutants or experienced, hinges on his assessment of their filmmaking capabilities, including music sense, editing prowess, and visual storytelling expertise. While box office success may not be the sole criterion, Deverakonda also has his personal affinity towards the director's work as a determining factor.

Looking ahead, Vijay Deverakonda gears up for his next Family Star directed by Parasuram. Sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur for the first time, Deverakonda will be portraying the role of a middle-class family man navigating life's challenges for the sake of his loved ones.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:17 IST

