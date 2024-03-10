Advertisement

Amidst high expectations, Tollywood's macho star Gopichand graced the screens with his latest release, the fantasy action film Bhimaa. Directed by A. Harsha, the movie was released worldwide on March 8 and starred Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the female lead alongside Vishwak Sen's Gaami.

However, as the dust settles after its second day in theatres, Bhimaa faces a steep decline in box office collections.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 2

Gopichand's portrayal of a cop in Bhimaa has impressed his fan base, with audiences applauding his acting skills and screen presence. Nevertheless, despite the anticipation surrounding the film's release, its performance at the box office on Day 2 has left much to be desired.

While the movie kicked off with a decent opening, raking in a commendable Rs 3.5 Crore across India on its release day, its fortunes took a downturn on Day 2. According to figures from Sacnilk, Bhimaa managed to pull in only Rs 1.66 Crore on its second day, marking a substantial drop in collections.

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

Bhimaa follows the narrative of strange occurrences at a historical temple in a small town, prompting the intervention of a diligent cop, Bhimaa, portrayed by Gopichand. As Bhimaa explores the mysteries surrounding the temple, he finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue and deceit. Alongside his investigative pursuits, Bhimaa also finds love in Vidya, a school teacher portrayed by Malvika Sharma.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, and veteran actors like Nassar and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles. Helmed by A. Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhimaa features a gripping narrative complemented by Ravi Basrur's musical compositions and Swamy J. Gowda's cinematography.

Will Gopichand's earnest portrayal and the film's intriguing storyline be enough to salvage its prospects in the coming days? Only time will tell.