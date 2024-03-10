×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Will Gopichand Face Another Blow-Up With Bhimaa? Movie Sees A Massive Dip On Day 2

A day after seeing a promising opening, Gopichand's recently released Telugu film Bhimaa has fallen flat on the face on its Day 2. Check out how much it earned.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa new poster
Bhimaa new poster | Image:X/Gopichand
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amidst high expectations, Tollywood's macho star Gopichand graced the screens with his latest release, the fantasy action film Bhimaa. Directed by A. Harsha, the movie was released worldwide on March 8 and starred Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the female lead alongside Vishwak Sen's Gaami.

However, as the dust settles after its second day in theatres, Bhimaa faces a steep decline in box office collections.

Advertisement

 

 

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 2

Gopichand's portrayal of a cop in Bhimaa has impressed his fan base, with audiences applauding his acting skills and screen presence. Nevertheless, despite the anticipation surrounding the film's release, its performance at the box office on Day 2 has left much to be desired.

Advertisement

While the movie kicked off with a decent opening, raking in a commendable Rs 3.5 Crore across India on its release day, its fortunes took a downturn on Day 2. According to figures from Sacnilk, Bhimaa managed to pull in only Rs 1.66 Crore on its second day, marking a substantial drop in collections.

 

 

What more do we know about Bhimaa?

Bhimaa follows the narrative of strange occurrences at a historical temple in a small town, prompting the intervention of a diligent cop, Bhimaa, portrayed by Gopichand. As Bhimaa explores the mysteries surrounding the temple, he finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue and deceit. Alongside his investigative pursuits, Bhimaa also finds love in Vidya, a school teacher portrayed by Malvika Sharma.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, and veteran actors like Nassar and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles. Helmed by A. Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhimaa features a gripping narrative complemented by Ravi Basrur's musical compositions and Swamy J. Gowda's cinematography.

Advertisement

 

 

Will Gopichand's earnest portrayal and the film's intriguing storyline be enough to salvage its prospects in the coming days? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

23 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

29 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo