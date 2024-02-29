Advertisement

SS Rajamouli, along with his wife Rama Rajamouli, are all set to attend the Pran Prathishta of the Shivalinga at Sri Amrutheshwara Temple in Bellary. Not just SS Rajamouli, but Yash has also arrived to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Bellary. The Pran Prathishta of the Shivalinga at Sri Amrutheshwara Temple will take place today, February 29.

SS Rajamouli to attend Pran Prathishta of the Shivalinga at Sri Amrutheshwara Temple

SS Rajamouli arrived in Bellary for the Pran Prathishta ceremony at the temple. The RRR director arrived with his wife Rama to seek blessings from the God. Rajamouli and his wife were seen donning traditional outfits for the grand Pran Prathishta at Sri Amrutheshwara Temple. Check out the viral photos below.

Ace Director @ssrajamouli garu is at #SreeAmrutheswaraTemple in Bellary for the Prana Prathishta ceremony. pic.twitter.com/avJl3V0ref — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 29, 2024

Yash arrives for Pran Prathishta of the Shivalinga at Sri Amrutheshwara Temple

Not just SS Rajamouli, but Yash has also arrived to attend the auspicious ceremony in Bellary. Several videos of the actor arriving in his car have gone viral on social media. Soon after locals heard that Yash has arrived in Bellary, they gathered at the spot to catch his glimpse. However, locals began to run helter-skelter to meet the star.

Advertisement

Sri Amruteshwara Temple, Bellary, is a temple crafted in Krishna Shila with a deity sculpted from Phantom Quartz. The Prana Prathishta of Phantom Quartz Siva Lingam will perform by Parampujaya Srimad Jagadguru Shankarcharya Sri Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Mahaswamiji from 7:30 AM on February 29 2024, Balaji Nagar, Tallur Road, Bellary, Karnataka. - Siva Vaaraahi Trust, Sai Korrapati (Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram).