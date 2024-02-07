Advertisement

Moviegoers are looking forward to February's cinematic treats as we say goodbye to January. There will be something for everyone's taste this month thanks to the wide variety of genres and A-list casts. Take a look at the forthcoming films that will be shown on screens in February 2024.

Section 108

Section 108 is a crime thriller film directed by Rasikh Khan. Shikha Saxena (Regina Cassandra), who represents Sunrise Insurance, seeks help from lawyer Tahoor Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). She presents him with the case of a missionary billionaire who is going to be declared dead in the coming days, and then her company will have to pay a huge sum of money to the billionaire’s nominee.

Release Date: 2 February 2024

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language sports drama film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will star Rajinikanth in a major role.

Release Date: 9 February 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The romantic comedy film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, revolves around a bumbling young man, who meets the girl of his dreams but there’s a twist.

Release Date: 9 February 2024

Eagle

Eagle is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla and is headlined by actor Ravi Teja.

Release Date: 9 February 2024

Operation Valentine

The patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Release Date: 16 February 2024

Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is headlined by Yami Gautam. The film revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The supporting cast of the movie includes Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Release Date: 23 February 2024