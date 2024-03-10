Advertisement

Thandel, which is one of the most-awaited films in Telugu cinema starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres this year. The film is one of the most-anticipated film as it will mark the union of the actors after the 2021 film Love Story.

When will Thandel release?

According to a report in 123 Telugu, the makers are planning to release the film on October 11 as a Dussehra special. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Team #Thandel wraps up a schedule in the beautiful scenic village ❤️



The primary cast took part in this schedule where key scenes were shot in port & villages



Await for some beautiful updates coming your way soon 🌊#Dhullakotteyala 🔥

Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/lq4nakJW0r — Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie)

Thandel might clash with Jr NTR starrer Devara

If the makers choose to release Thandel On October 11, the film will witness a boxoffice clash with Jr NTR starrer Devara. The Koratala Siva directorial film is all set to hit the theatres on October 10 after pushing its date from April 5 this year. The film will also star Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

What do we know about Thandel?

Thandel is said to be an action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. The film also promies Romance and roller coaster ride of emotions.