Published 13:00 IST, November 11th 2024
Theatrical Releases This Week: Kanguva, The Sabarmati Report, Gladiator II And More Titles
From Kanguva, Matka and The Sabarmati Report to Gladiator II, take a look at the list of movies set to release later this week in theatres.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
New Movies Releasing in Theatres this Week. | Image: Republic World
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:00 IST, November 11th 2024