In the world of cinema, versatility often earns actors praise and admiration, but some performances go beyond the ordinary. In 2018, Indian actor Johnson George achieved extraordinary acclaim by portraying a surprising 45 historical characters in the Malayalam drama film Aaranu Njan.

His remarkable feat surpassed even Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy's multiple roles in The Nutty Professor, making George the Guinness World Record holder for the most roles played by a movie star in a single film.

What more do we know about Aaranu Njan?

Directed by P.R. Unnikrishnan, Aaranu Njan entertained audiences with its unique premise and George's evergreen performance. Released in March 2018, the film follows the journey of the mysterious protagonist, known as Globe Man, portrayed by Jayachandran Thakazhikkaran. As Globe Man travels across the world with a globe on his shoulder, he goes into an introspection, questioning his identity and purpose.

The plot unfolds with surreal twists, such as when the Globe man encounters a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and momentarily transforms into the leader with an insightful commentary on contemporary issues. Throughout the narrative, George seamlessly transitions between 45 iconic historical figures, including Jesus, Leonardo da Vinci, Charlie Chaplin, and Che Guevara, delivering their hypothetical responses to modern realities.

Did you know Johnson George is a mystery man?

Despite this remarkable achievement, Johnson remains a mysterious figure in the industry. Born on May 24, 1964, in Chengannur, Kerala, George's cinematic portfolio was relatively modest before "Aaranu Njan. His sole credited project before the film adds to the intrigue of where he was before and after.

Has someone tried to break this record?

Yes, this year itself, actor and director Mart Sander has applied for the Guinness World Record with a claim that he played 48 roles in the recently released autobiographical horror film Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure! The movie revolves around the protagonist's struggle with insomnia and his search for effective methods of taking surreal turns.