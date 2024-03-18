×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

This Indian Actor Holds The World Record For Playing Most Characters In A Movie

Unknown to many, Aaranu Njan actor Johnson George holds the Guinness World Record for 'most characters played by one actor in a single film'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aaranu Njan actor Johnson George
Aaranu Njan actor Johnson George | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the world of cinema, versatility often earns actors praise and admiration, but some performances go beyond the ordinary. In 2018, Indian actor Johnson George achieved extraordinary acclaim by portraying a surprising 45 historical characters in the Malayalam drama film Aaranu Njan.

His remarkable feat surpassed even Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy's multiple roles in The Nutty Professor, making George the Guinness World Record holder for the most roles played by a movie star in a single film.

Advertisement

 

 

What more do we know about Aaranu Njan?

Directed by P.R. Unnikrishnan, Aaranu Njan entertained audiences with its unique premise and George's evergreen performance. Released in March 2018, the film follows the journey of the mysterious protagonist, known as Globe Man, portrayed by Jayachandran Thakazhikkaran. As Globe Man travels across the world with a globe on his shoulder, he goes into an introspection, questioning his identity and purpose.

Advertisement

The plot unfolds with surreal twists, such as when the Globe man encounters a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and momentarily transforms into the leader with an insightful commentary on contemporary issues. Throughout the narrative, George seamlessly transitions between 45 iconic historical figures, including Jesus, Leonardo da Vinci, Charlie Chaplin, and Che Guevara, delivering their hypothetical responses to modern realities.

 

 

Did you know Johnson George is a mystery man?

Despite this remarkable achievement, Johnson remains a mysterious figure in the industry. Born on May 24, 1964, in Chengannur, Kerala, George's cinematic portfolio was relatively modest before "Aaranu Njan. His sole credited project before the film adds to the intrigue of where he was before and after.

Has someone tried to break this record?

Yes, this year itself, actor and director Mart Sander has applied for the Guinness World Record with a claim that he played 48 roles in the recently released autobiographical horror film Dr. Sander's Sleep Cure! The movie revolves around the protagonist's struggle with insomnia and his search for effective methods of taking surreal turns.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyamani

Priyamani On Dance Number

3 minutes ago
Umesh Yadav

Most wickets in powerplay

9 minutes ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

Tightens financial

11 minutes ago
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure

Tata Steel in UK

14 minutes ago
Jason Behrendorff

Jason's replacement in MI

14 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

BFI and Dunne part ways

18 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

RaGa Shakti

19 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Prithiviraj's Weight Loss

20 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

20 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Gurugram club assault

21 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Patna Lucknow Vande

25 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

26 minutes ago
Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe

Sushmita On Ex's Struggle

27 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

28 minutes ago
Online Scam fraud India

Delhi Woman Duped

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE:

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News4 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News5 hours ago

  4. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education5 hours ago

  5. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo