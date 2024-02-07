Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:04 IST

To Kill A Tiger Producer Mindy Kaling Reacts To Indian Documentary Bagging Oscar Nomination

Mindy Kaling, who serves as executive producer of To Kill A Tiger, has reacted to the Indian documentary bagging Oscar nominations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling | Image:Mindy Kaling/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India is beaming with joy as an Indian documentary, To Kill a Tiger, has found its place in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards. Helmed by Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto, centres on a family in Jharkhand, India, who are campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was brutally raped. Soon after the nominations were announced, the film's executive producer Mindy Kaling reacted to the film getting the nod.

How did Mindy Kaling react to To Kill a Tiger Oscar nod?

Taking to Instagram, Mindy shared a picture with the director and penned a long note expressing her happiness. The first image features her with Nisha, followed by a poster of To Kill a Tiger and a screengrab of the synopsis. She started her note with these words, "TO KILL A TIGER NOMINATED FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY!! The director (and mother) of the film, Nisha Pahuja (@nishappics), has made the most moving and beautiful film about the strength of a family in the face of impossibly harrowing circumstances."

Feeling honoured to be part of the film, she recalled, "I was beyond honoured when she asked me in 2022 to join the film as an executive producer." She concluded by writing, "Could not be more proud of her, the To Kill A Tiger team and the film this incredible morning!!!!"

She has also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations to Director Nisha and team!" and a sticker of OMG!

Other nominees in Best Documentary Feature

Other four nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:04 IST

