Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Triptii Dimri's Parents Were 'Rattled' After Watching Her Intimate Scenes In Animal With Ranbir

In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri candidly opened up about her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri | Image:Triptii Dimri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up to start the shooting for her next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opened up about her role in Animal. The actress' brief appearance in the movie earned rave reviews from the audience with netizens calling her "Bhabhi 2" of Animal. While the actress enjoyed a new fan base, her parents were "completely rattled". In a recent interview with Vogue India, the actress candidly opened up about her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Had a long discussion with parents: Triptii Dimri

Speaking to the magazine, Triptii revealed that she had a long discussion with her parents on why that scene was crucial and defended her decision to do Animal. “My parents were completely rattled when they saw it. We had to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial," the actress said.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Adding to it, Triptii revealed that found the character interesting and that's why she did the film, also director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was clear that it was going to be a small role. "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir (director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to,"  she added.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Animal broke several records at the box office

The film broke several box-office records for a Hindi film. The film had the fourth-biggest advance booking in Hindi cinema and the third-highest for 2023 after Jawan and Pathaan. On its opening day, the film collected a total India net of ₹63.8 crore, the second highest after Jawan. Now, the makers are busy with the sequel Animal Park.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:43 IST

