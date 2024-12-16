Ustad Zakir Hussain Death LIVE Updates: Politicians, Music Industry Mourn Demise Of Tabla Maestro

Zakir Hussain breathed his last at the age of 73 | Image: X

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73. As per PTI, He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Bigwigs from the world of politics and entertainment have mourned the demise of the Tabla maestro.

Zakir Hussain breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.

09:01 IST, December 16th 2024 Akshay Kumar Pens A Note For Zakir Hussain Actor Akshay Kumar condoled the death of Zakir Hussain and wrote, “Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti 🙏”



08:58 IST, December 16th 2024 You Made India Richer: Kangana Ranaut The actress took to her social media account to pen a note for Zakir Hussain and mourn his passing.

08:56 IST, December 16th 2024 Zakir Hussain's Awards and Accolades Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters. A file photo of Zakir Hussain | Image: X

08:44 IST, December 16th 2024 When Hussain's 'Wah Ustad' Became Household Phrase In 1988, Hussain became a household name as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand. In a 33-second TV commercial, the ustad was shown immersed in his tabla riyaaz, only to later sip on a cup of Taj tea. The voiceover, by the famous Harish Bhimani, would then compliment Hussain's skills saying "Wah Ustad, wah!". To which, the percussionist would reply: "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" That “Wah Taj” became an oft-used buzzword for many an occasion, and still remembered all these years later. A file photo of Zakir Hussain | Image: X

08:42 IST, December 16th 2024 Left Too Soon: Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Hussain Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan took to his X account to pen a note for the Tabla Maestro. He wrote, "Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.

Goodbye and Thank you."



08:40 IST, December 16th 2024 Visuals From Zakir Hussain's Mumbai Residence Visuals from the Tabla Maestro's residence in Mumbai are going viral. Zakir Hussain and his family were in the USA at the time of his death.

08:16 IST, December 16th 2024 Kareena Kapoor Remembers 'Maestro Forever' Zakir Hussain Sharing a photo of the Tabla legend shaking hands with her father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena wrote, “Maestro, Forever”. A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's post | Image:X

08:13 IST, December 16th 2024 Family's Letter Confirming Zakir Hussain's Death Goes Viral Representing the family Jon Bleicher shared a letter confirming the passing away of Zakir Hussain.



08:11 IST, December 16th 2024 Anupam Kher Remembers Zakir Hussain Taking to X (formerly Twitter) actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Zakir Hussain and wrote in Hindi, “I don't know how long my heart will remain sad! I don't know how long my voice will remain silent!! Goodbye my friend. You have left this world! You will remain in our memories for centuries! You too... your talent too... and your childlike smile that touches the depths of our hearts!! 💔💔💔#ZakirHussain #Tabla #Greatest”



08:10 IST, December 16th 2024 The Rhythm Of India Paused Today: Anand Mahindra Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to share a video of Zakir Hussain with the message, "The rhythm of India paused today…In tribute."

08:09 IST, December 16th 2024 Kerala CM Remembers Zakir Hussain Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X, "Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

07:58 IST, December 16th 2024 Zakir Hussain Family Members Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.



Zakir Hussain's photo with his family members | Image: X

07:57 IST, December 16th 2024 Zakir Hussain Death Cause The 73-year-old tabla maestro passed away due to lung-related ailments. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

A file photo of Zakir Hussain | Image: X

07:55 IST, December 16th 2024 Zakir Hussain Dies At 73 The music legend breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73.