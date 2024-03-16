Advertisement

84-foot-tall steel and concrete tower at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, US, collapsed in a matter of seconds on Monday. The building known as ‘Delta Tower’ came down, marking the transition into phase two of the Airport Redevelopment Program. A video released by the airport officials shows the massive tower crashing to the ground in the space of a few seconds.

While speaking to Fox 13, Mike Williams, program director of the Airport Redevelopment Program, said that it is a “special day” for everybody in moving forward with phase two. Williams informed that the Delta Tower, officially known as the ‘terminal two ramp control tower’, was built in 1990. It is one of the last remaining structures from the original airport, he said.

Advertisement

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer further added that the expedited demolition timeline is estimated to reduce the total cost of phase two by up to $300 million. The Delta tower was built to indicate the direction of the aircraft. While calling it a “major milestone” for the redevelopment project, the airport authorities reportedly said that in phase two, old and obsolete buildings will be demolished to make way for new ones that conform to the latest safety and security standards.

‘Good to see times are changing’

Meanwhile, the video of Delta tower tumbling down has been viewed nearly 4,000 times on the microblogging website. With hundreds of likes, several internet users took to the comments section reminiscing about the old airport. While one user wrote that they had taken the Delta Tower “for granted”, another said seeing the building was always a part of the airport experience. “I watched this 5 times. Good to see times are changing,” added third.