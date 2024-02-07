English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Vicky-Katrina, Alia-Ranbir Greet Fans As They Exit Ram Mandir Premises Post Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Bollywood's power couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were seen leaving Ayodhya post Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina
Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina | Image:Instagram/Pallav_Paliwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India recently celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ram with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony earlier today. As the star-studded historic event concluded, power couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were seen greeting their fans on the way out from the venue.

What did Katrina and Alia wear for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a gold-coloured saree which was complemented by minimal gold jewellery and untied hair. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand donned a beige-coloured sherwani with his hair neatly tucked into a man bun.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt's for the occasion wore a Ramayan-inspired Saree that garnered massive attention online for its intricate border details. She draped a shawl for warmth and carried a purse made from the same material as the saree. Alia's saree featured motifs depicting the entire Ramayan. Ranbir on the other hand wore a white kurta-pyjama with a cream shawl.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was also attended by several other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others.

In other news, despite earlier reports suggesting Alia's role as Sita opposite Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Sai Pallavi has been confirmed for the role. Alia is currently busy with her film Jigra while Ranbir is enjoying the success of his recent release Animal.

Advertisement

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya and was carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. It stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tons. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus which has been crafted from the same stone.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

22 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

23 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

24 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

33 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement