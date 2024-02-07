Advertisement

India recently celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ram with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony earlier today. As the star-studded historic event concluded, power couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor were seen greeting their fans on the way out from the venue.

What did Katrina and Alia wear for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a gold-coloured saree which was complemented by minimal gold jewellery and untied hair. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand donned a beige-coloured sherwani with his hair neatly tucked into a man bun.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt's for the occasion wore a Ramayan-inspired Saree that garnered massive attention online for its intricate border details. She draped a shawl for warmth and carried a purse made from the same material as the saree. Alia's saree featured motifs depicting the entire Ramayan. Ranbir on the other hand wore a white kurta-pyjama with a cream shawl.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was also attended by several other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others.

In other news, despite earlier reports suggesting Alia's role as Sita opposite Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Sai Pallavi has been confirmed for the role. Alia is currently busy with her film Jigra while Ranbir is enjoying the success of his recent release Animal.

Advertisement

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya and was carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. It stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tons. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus which has been crafted from the same stone.