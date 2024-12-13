Video Captures Emotional Moment Between Allu Arjun and Wife Sneha Reddy At the Time of His Arrest

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar whose latest release Pushpa 2 is breaking records at the box office, has been arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case which resulted in the death of a woman and seriously injured a boy during the actor's film screening on December 4. Following his arrest, a video of Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy has surfaced where the couple can be seen sharing an emotional moment at the time of his arrest.

Video Captures Emotional Moment Between Allu Arjun with Wife Sneha Reddy

A video of Allu Arjun has surfaced from moments before he was arrested and taken away in the police van. The video shows Allu Arjun interacting with his wife Sneha Reddy who obviously, seems worried for her celebrity husband. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's emotional moment is caught on camera where the actor is seen caressing his wife's face and then giving her a peck on the cheek, which she returned as an expression of affection. The Pushpa 2 actor gave his wife a brief hug and then cooperating with the police officials, sat in the police van and left for the police station.

Allu Arjun Arrest Video

Allu Arjun has been arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case which claimed the life of a woman and her son is critical. Take a look at the visuals from the moment Allu Arjun was arrested by the police. Actor Allu Arjun was brought to the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad where his statement was recorded and he was taken to the hospital for medical.

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Why Has Allu Arjun Been Arrested?

Allu Arjun, his security team and Sandhya Theatre management are under scrutiny since a tragic incident happened at the premiere in Hyderabad. The release of Pushpa 2 turned into a nightmare for a family after a woman, Revathi, died and her child was seriously injured due to a stampede.

What Are the Charges on Allu Arjun?

The Hyderabad police registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.

Allu Arjun Statement on Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun expressed his condolence to the family and wrote, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."