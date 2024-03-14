Advertisement

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday on May 9, 2022, and wishes poured in for the star from friends, colleagues and fans online. On the special occasion, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself as he communicated to his fans and followers. He shed light on his journey in life and how he has had to fight for the respect he has earned.

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday post

The actor took to Instagram on his birthday and dedicated his song Liger Hunt from his upcoming film Liger to all those fighting for themselves and their family. The theme song for the film was released on May 9 and fans were in awe of the video as it gave them glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming release. The actor thanked his fans and followers for the love they have showered on him every day, especially on his birthday as he mentioned how much he had to fight for everything in his life. He mentioned he fought for every ticket he sold for his films and also fought for the love and support from each of his fans. He called it his 'Birthday morning thoughts' as he said-

"When you have to fight for your food from a very young age, you learn to hunt. I've had to fight for every bit of respect, security and my place in the world. I've had to fight for every ticket sold. I've had to fight for each and everyone for you, for your love, belief, and support. I feel your love every day, and today especially. And for everyone fighting for yourself and your family, never stop. I dedicate this song --- to all of you."

Watch the video here

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Liger on August 25, in which he will share the screen with Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday and others. The film will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh, whom he will join hands with once again for his film titled JGM. He will also be seen in the film tentatively titled VD 11 alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be directed by Shiva Nirvana and fans can't wait to see what the actor has in store for them on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda