sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 21:46 IST, October 12th 2024

Vishwambhara Teaser Out, VFX Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Leaves Netizens Unimpressed

Vishwambhara teaser offers a sneak peek into the film's grand universe, featuring Chiranjeevi at the forefront of an epic adventure.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara teaser offers a sneak peek into the film's grand universe, featuring VFX that left fans unimpressed.
Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara teaser offers a sneak peek into the film's grand universe, featuring VFX that left fans unimpressed. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:46 IST, October 12th 2024