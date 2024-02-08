Advertisement

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan recently weighed in on the prevalent issue of pay disparity within the industry. He also recounted his personal experiences of being paid significantly less than the staff of Akshay Kumar for the film Welcome. In a recent revelation on the Digital Commentary podcast, the actor highlighted the challenges faced by actors in terms of compensation and accommodations, emphasising a need for change in the industry's approach.

Mushtaq Khan on the difference in treatment between lead actors and the supporting cast

Mushtaq Khan shared his firsthand encounter with pay inequality, disclosing that his payment for the film Welcome was possibly lower than what Akshay Kumar's staff received. The actor detailed instances of economy-class travel and shared accommodations with the star's entourage during the film's shooting. He also spoke about the stark contrast in treatment between lead actors and the supporting cast.

(File photo | Image: Mushtaq Khan/Instagram)

Mushtaq Khan says films spend a lot of money on 'stars'

Mushtaq Khan spoke about the industry's tendency to allocate substantial budgets to 'stars,' leaving supporting actors with lesser pay and limited amenities. The actor shared his experience of staying in Dubai, where he stayed in the same hotel as Akshay Kumar's staff.

He said, “My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately, our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films.”

(File photo | Image: Mushtaq Khan/Instagram)

Mushtaq Khan on changes in industry's attitude towards supporting cast

Despite the historical prevalence of such disparities, Mushtaq Khan noted a positive shift in the industry's attitude. He spoke about the efforts of contemporary filmmakers who aspire to bridge the gap and ensure fair treatment for all cast and crew members. The actor specifically mentioned his positive experiences working on recent films like Stree 2 and Railway Men, where a more egalitarian approach was evident.

“But a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well," he added.