English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

It's controversial/ Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan opens up on pay parity in Bollywood: Was paid less than Akshay's staff

Mushtaq Khan spoke about the industry's tendency to allocate substantial budgets to 'stars,' leaving supporting actors with lesser pay and limited amenities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mushtaq Khan-Akshay Kumar
Mushtaq Khan-Akshay Kumar file photo | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan recently weighed in on the prevalent issue of pay disparity within the industry. He also recounted his personal experiences of being paid significantly less than the staff of Akshay Kumar for the film Welcome. In a recent revelation on the Digital Commentary podcast, the actor highlighted the challenges faced by actors in terms of compensation and accommodations, emphasising a need for change in the industry's approach.

Mushtaq Khan on the difference in treatment between lead actors and the supporting cast

Mushtaq Khan shared his firsthand encounter with pay inequality, disclosing that his payment for the film Welcome was possibly lower than what Akshay Kumar's staff received. The actor detailed instances of economy-class travel and shared accommodations with the star's entourage during the film's shooting. He also spoke about the stark contrast in treatment between lead actors and the supporting cast.

(File photo | Image: Mushtaq Khan/Instagram)

Mushtaq Khan says films spend a lot of money on 'stars'

Mushtaq Khan spoke about the industry's tendency to allocate substantial budgets to 'stars,' leaving supporting actors with lesser pay and limited amenities. The actor shared his experience of staying in Dubai, where he stayed in the same hotel as Akshay Kumar's staff.

He said, “My payment might have been lesser than Akshay Kumar’s staff in the film. Unfortunately, our films spend a lot of money on ‘stars’. We go everywhere on our own, we travel in economy and stay in the hotels provided by the makers. In Dubai, the hotel I was allotted, was the same hotel in which Akshay’s staff was staying. This happens a lot in big films.”

Advertisement
(File photo | Image: Mushtaq Khan/Instagram)

Mushtaq Khan on changes in industry's attitude towards supporting cast

Despite the historical prevalence of such disparities, Mushtaq Khan noted a positive shift in the industry's attitude. He spoke about the efforts of contemporary filmmakers who aspire to bridge the gap and ensure fair treatment for all cast and crew members. The actor specifically mentioned his positive experiences working on recent films like Stree 2 and Railway Men, where a more egalitarian approach was evident.

Advertisement

“But a lot of filmmakers want to end this disparity. I am doing a film titled Stree 2 and I get a lot of love and they take care of everyone. We have a lot of fun together. I recently did Railway Men and I had a lot of fun. The production guys gave a lot of respect. The new generation of production people and even actors are doing very well," he added. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement