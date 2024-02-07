Advertisement

In a nostalgic recount, advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar reminisced about a daring campaign from the 1970s, involving the comedic actor Paintal and a live lion. The unconventional story, shared during the launch of Kakkar's autobiography, unveils a darkly humorous strategy to convince Paintal to put his head inside the lion's mouth.

How did Prahlad Kakkar convince Paintal to put his head in a lion's mouth?

Prahlad Kakkar's colleague, in conversation with Cyrus Broacha, revisited the peculiar campaign for Bush radios in 1977 or 78. The task at hand was to capture footage of Paintal interacting with a live lion. Initially reluctant, Paintal refused to put his head inside the lion's mouth.



In a surprising turn of events, Kakkar resorted to a bold move. He physically restrained Paintal, then instructed a team member to fetch a bottle of rum. Kakkar proceeded to pour the entire contents of the rum bottle into Paintal, rendering him inebriated. In this inebriated state, Paintal complied, allowing Kakkar to capture the daring shot of him with his head inside the lion's mouth.

Contextualising the unique campaign

Adding context to the campaign, Kakkar shared that Kamlesh Pandey had crafted a brilliant script involving Paintal playing four roles. The narrative revolved around Paintal portraying a dying patriarch distributing his will to family members. However, a quirky twist emerged as the dying man expressed his intent to take the Bush two-in-one with him, injecting humor into the advertisements.

Paintal portraying a dying patriarch distributing his will to family members I Image: IMDb

Prahlad Kakkar delved into the aftermath of their pitch to the Bush family. Unbeknownst to the team, the patriarch of the Bush family had passed away that morning, leading to an unintended clash with their comedic script. The eldest son, grieving the loss of his father, expressed displeasure, highlighting the inadvertent timing clash between their advertisement and a real-life family inheritance dispute.

As Prahlad Kakkar shared these intriguing anecdotes, it illuminated the creativity, challenges, and unexpected twists that often define the world of advertising, creating a lasting imprint on the memory of those involved.

