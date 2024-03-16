Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead is a much-loved horror television series which started in the year 2015. This series is a spin-off of The Walking Dead and revolves around two families that must come together to beat an apocalypse. Most parts of the show were set in Los Angeles while the shooting was carried out in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. The work on the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead had to be put on halt due to the current COVID019 related situation.

Fear the Walking Dead filming location

Most parts of Fear the Walking Dead were filmed in different parts of the USA. The shooting of this show started in the first few months of 2015 and most segments were covered in Woodrow Wilson High School. A few parts of this show were also filmed in Vancouver in Canada. A major chunk of season 2 episodes was filmed at Baja California in Mexico. The hills of Otto’s ranch were also a part of the shooting locations.

Where did they film Fear the Walking Dead season 4?

A huge portion of Fear the Walking Dead season 4 was shot at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium in Round Rock. The Brackenridge hospital at downtown Austin and the wrecked Onion Creek neighbourhood also served as a shooting location for Fear the Walking Dead season 4. This season was shot in the early months of 2018 and later that year, the shooting for season 5 was also commenced.

Is Fear the Walking Dead still filming?

The team was planning to work on a schedule in March 2020, to come up with Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, on time. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the schedule had to push ahead and the production team announced a proper break to deal with the situation. The filming location of Fear the Walking Dead is highly appreciated for the stunning view that the audience is treated with.

What town is The Walking Dead filmed in?

Downtown Senoria served as the shooting location for the American web series, The Walking Dead. The town was called Woodbury town in this critically-acclaimed show. The town of Alexandria has been filmed on the Gin Property in Senoia. According to TVguide.com, The Kingdom is situated in Washington DC and some other places are in the Washington Metropolitan area.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Skybound)