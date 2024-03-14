×

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 13:18 IST

Whitesnake lead and rock guitarist Bernie Marsden passes away at 72

Bernie Marsden, best known for heading the rock band Whitesnake has passed away. The news was broken by fellow band member David Coverdale.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Bernie Marsden
Bernie Marsden Image: @GuitarWorld/X | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Rock legend, guitarist Bernie Marsden who was known as the lead of the hard rock band Whitesnake has passed away at the age of 72 due to health issues.

The news of the musician's passing was announced by band leader and lead singer David Coverdale, who confirmed that his bandmate and dear friend Bernie died on August 24, with his family members by his side.

Talking to social media, on August 25 night, the singer wrote: “I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with.”

Before joining Whitesnake, Marsden played in several bands such as UFO, Cozy Powell's Hammer, Babe Ruth and a few others before joining Deep Purple members Jon Lord and Ian Paice's new band with singer Tony Ashton called Paice Ashton Lord.

But the gig he perhaps became best known for came in 1978, when he formed a new band with David Coverdale and guitarist Mick Moody, originally named David Coverdale’s Whitesnake. The band later changed their name to simply Whitesnake.

Marsden was a member of Whitesnake between 1978 and 1982, during which time he appeared on the band’s first EP and their first five albums as well as a live album: ‘Snakebite’ (1978), ‘Trouble’ (1978), ‘Lovehunter’ (1979), ‘Ready & Willing’ (1980), ‘Live In The Heart Of The City’ (1980), ‘Come An’ Get It’ (1981) and ‘Saints & Sinners’ (1982).

As such, Mardsen was part of the band’s classic lineup and performed some of their most well known classics such as ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘Crying in the Rain’ and ‘Fool For Your Loving’.

Mardsen, though he was only part of the group for a short time, proved one of its most influential members, and his style would go on to define much of what Whitesnake would do in later years.

Whitesnake is one of the most influential hard rock bands of all time, known for combining hard edged hard rock riffs with blues melodies in a style similar to AC/DC, though had more in common with Led Zeppelin.

Their music also helped inspire bands such as Motley Crue, Bon Jovi and Guns’ N Roses. To date the band has sold 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best selling bands of all time. 

Published August 26th, 2023 at 13:18 IST

