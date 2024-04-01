×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Who Is Odia Actor Akash Dasnayak, Former BJD MLA Who Joined BJP In Odisha?

Akash Dasnayak, who was in BJD, joined the BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal on Sunday, March 31.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akash Dasnayak
A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Akash Dasnayak is one of the popular actors in the Odia film industry, who is known for doing action-oriented movies. The actor is currently in the news as he has joined the BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, March 31. He quit Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Saturday, expressing his resentment over the functioning of the party. Here's what we know about Dasnayak's journey so far both as an actor and politician.

 

(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 
(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 

 

Who is Akash Dasnayak?

Born at Jajpur Road on 17 September 1981 in Odisha, he graduated from Vyasanagar College, Jajpur Road (LLB) from Utkal University. His aunt Anita Das was a veteran actress. Akash made his debut in the Odia film industry in 2008 with the film Kalinga Putra and earned rave reviews for his performance. Since then, he has acted in several movies like Mita Basichi Bhoota Saathire, Sangam, Agastya, and Just Mohabatt. The actor was last seen in the 2022 film Mahabahu which revolved around Shubam, an industrialish, who discovered he has a brain tumour. He meets Rinki, who then helps in his quest to understand faith.

 

(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 
(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 

 

The actor, who is busy with his political commitments, is yet to announce his next movie.

(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 
(A file photo of Akash Dasnayak | Image: Instagram) 

 

All you need to know about Akash Dasnayak's political career

Nayak had won the Korei assembly seat on the BJD ticket in the 2014 election. He didn't contest the 2019 poll, and later, the state government appointed him as Chairman of the 'Mo College' programme. Opening up about joining the BJP, he told ANI, "I have joined for the development of the people of Odisha, to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi, and for the development of my constituency, Korei. In 2019, I did not get the ticket, but still I worked honestly. After working for BJD for 10 years, I have taken this decision. I have taken this decision on the advice of my supporters and seniors."

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:28 IST

