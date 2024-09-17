Published 21:55 IST, September 17th 2024
Who Trolled Amitabh Bachchan About Kalki 2898 AD? KBC 16 Host Says 'They Didn't Understand...'
During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B opened up about his grandkids making fun of him playing the role of Ashwatthama which is going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan’s grandkids trolled him for Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:55 IST, September 17th 2024