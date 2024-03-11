Advertisement

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram account to pen a note about Cillian Murphy’s Oscar win. The actor lifted the Academy trophy for his performance in the biographical drama Oppenheimer. Cillian has scripted history by becoming the first Irish actor to win the accolade. In addition to congratulating Murphy, the Article 370 actor took a jibe at award events.

Yami Gautam pens a note for Cillian Murphy

On March 11, as the 96th Academy Awards concluded, Yami Gautam took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note for Cillian Murphy who won the Best Actor In A Leading Role award. The actress extended her wishes for the actor and also mentioned that his victory proves talent trumps everything else. She also noted how she has stopped attending award shows because she finds them fake.

Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.

— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The Article 370 actor noted, “Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it’s your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy !”

Cillian Murphy scripts history at the Oscars

Cillian Murphy scripted history at the Academy by becoming the first Irish actor to take home an Oscar. The actor too won the honour for Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer dominated the 96th Academy Awards as it took home seven trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said while accepting the honour.