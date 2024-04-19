Advertisement

Many people have been resorting to using the OTT platforms like Netflix, and Disney + options during this lockdown to spend their time. However, you might also be receiving these fun riddles, puzzles and quizzes on your WhatsApp via many of your friends. These puzzles and riddles have now become a popular distraction that has been gaining much more attention during this lockdown period.

Take a look at one such mind-boggling riddle that will blow your mind and you can even send it to your friends and see what replies you get from them. One such riddle that has been going around is "You are sitting inside a plane riddle". Read on to find the whole riddle, its answer and the explanation.

You are sitting inside a plane riddle

Riddle- You are sitting inside a plane. There is a horse in front of you and a car behind you. Where are you?

Answer-

On a merry-go-round or a carousel.

Explanation: Usually fair carousels have different kinds of objects to sit on, including horse, cars, bunnies and even toy planes. So, in the riddle, they are actually talking about the carousel planes and not an actual airplane.

More riddle suggestions

More riddles to share with your friends and families to boggle their minds.

I disappear when you say my name. What am I?

Guess this 5 letter word which you enjoyed in your childhood.

First 3 letters: You type this to get to most of the websites.

Last 3 letters: You speak in it or sing or communicate.

Last letter: You do this every day while you are awake.

What is white when it is dirty and black when it is clean?

Which table has no legs?

Which ring is square?

What has an eye but no head?

What stays hot in a refrigerator?

Answers

Silence

Comic

Black Board

Time Table

Boxing Ring

Needle

Pepper

