Evolving Omicron Sub-variant 'may Be Fatal For Brain'? PIB Calls Claims Misleading

As COVID-19 cases are rising in some countries, including China, there is an upsurge in misinformation. Recently, a few news reports claimed that the coronavirus is evolving to attack the brain.

The reports, citing research, had claimed that the Omicron sub-variant is shifting from infecting the respiratory system to targeting the brain.

PIB calls it misleading

However, the government dismissed the claim. Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) fact check handle said that the claim is misleading.

"Some news reports are speculating that the evolving Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for the brain’. This claim is MISLEADING. The relevance to humans has not been proven by the study referred to in the news report," PIB tweeted.

The study was conducted on mice. The research showed increased pathogenicity in mice with rapid weight loss, brain infection and encephalitis. However, it should be noted that it does not apply to human beings. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the pathogenicity of Omicron variants has not increased.

Negative COVID report mandatory even for flyers to India transiting through China, 5 other nations

A negative COVID-19 report is mandatory for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing in India. It should be mentioned that the negative RT-PCR report is for people from these aforementioned countries.

The RT-PCR test must be conducted by passengers arriving in India within 72 hours of undertaking the journey and the report has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha website before their departure.

"This is being done to ensure that genome sequencing of any positive case is promptly done to understand the strength and behaviour of any new variants," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated. He stressed the importance of staying alert against emerging strains of coronavirus infection.

Amid a spike in COVID cases in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, the United States and South Korea, the Centre has sounded an alert, tightening COVID-19 guidelines and asked states and Union territories to be ready for any eventuality.

According to data released by Health Ministry on Monday morning, India recorded 173 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 2,670. 207 people also recovered during the same period.