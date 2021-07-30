Last Updated:

Fact Check: Biological E Denied Permission For Vaccine Trials In Kids? Here's The Truth

The government's fact check handle clarified that more data and immunogenicity has been asked for further extensions of trials in children.

PIB Fact Check

CLAIM:

Biological E denied permission for vaccine trials in children

CLAIMED BY:

Social media

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


The Press Information Bureau handle on Friday called a media report misleading which claimed that Biological E. Limited (BE) has been denied permission for its Coronavirus vaccine trials in children. The government's fact check handle clarified that more data and immunogenicity has been asked for further extensions of their trials in children.

"A news report has published #Misleading headline & claimed that Biological E has been denied permission for its #COVID19 vaccine trials in children. #PIBFactCheck: More data on safety & immunogenicity is asked for consideration of a further extension of their trials in children," tweeted PIB.

Biological E's Corbevax vaccine may be launched by September-end

Biological E's COVID vaccine Corbevax is likely to be launched by September in India, ANI reported quoting sources. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company has reportedly started its phase 3 clinical trials and the firm expects to apply for an emergency use licence (EUL) by August end. 

Biological E will provide 300 million doses of Corbevax to the government by December 2021. "Biological-E COVID Vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India from Preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies. Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad," the Union ministry of health and family welfare had said in a statement.

The pharmaceutical company had said that the Corbevax vaccine has shown "highly positive and promising results" in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The COVID vaccine is a Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) spike protein subunit vaccine.

Meanwhile, till date, four vaccines have been approved by the government for nationwide inoculation. These are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford University- AstraZeneca's Covishield, locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India. The third COVID vaccine is Russia's Sputnik V, which was cleared in April, while the fourth is Moderna's vaccine, which was approved in June.

