Fact Check: Can Homeopathy Medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 Be Taken As Substitute For Oxygen?

Amid the acute oxygen shortage across the country, social media posts are doing the rounds claiming alternate medication if the oxygen levels of COVID-19 patients fall below the normal level. Among them is one such post that claims Homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute when oxygen levels fall.

Ministry of Ayush has taken to Twitter to shed light on the issue and stated that the claims are false. The Ministry has further stated that it prohibits advertisements from unverified sources claiming to treat COVID-19 infection. In another tweet, the ministry warned the people not to self-medicate in critical conditions while iterating that "a case requiring oxygen rehabilitation or medicinal support is solely dependent upon the discretion of the treating physician."

Fake post circulating on social media claims that Homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute for oxygen when oxygen levels fall. #AyushFactCheck: Ministry of Ayush prohibits advertisements with claims for treatment of #Covid19 from #unverified sources pic.twitter.com/rHW0aTh9WI — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 30, 2021

What is Aspidosperma Q 20?

Aspidosperma Q 20 is a homoeopathy remedy that is used to treat disorders associated with the respiratory system and it is beneficial for people suffering from Asthama and influenza. The medicine helps in breathing by relieving congestion in the chest and prevents frequent coughing. However, this remedy is not a substitute for medical oxygen which is required in COVID-19 patients. These facts put out by the Ministry assume significance in challenging times when people resort to alternative medications in absence of the necessary drugs and commodities required in urgency.

It remains important to practice COVID appropriate behaviour amid the alarming surge in cases across the country. Wearing a mask, keeping a physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently has to be followed diligently.

Fight against COVID-19

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it has been working on top priority for bridging the short-term supply gap of the essential commodities such as Oxygen, Remdesivir and other necessary drugs. The Indian Armed Forces have also been roped in to assist the government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 situation during a virtual meeting with the Council of Ministers. He urged the Ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and get constant feedback from them. The Prime Minister took stock of the efforts by the Central Government in coordination with the States towards developing infrastructure in the form of ramping up hospital beds, PSA oxygen facilities, etc, resolving issues in production, storage & transport of Oxygen and tackling matters relating to the availability of essential medicines.