Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Need An Upgrade With Each Emerging Variant?

A New Zealand religious figure founder Brian Tamaki had recently posted a video claiming “it’s not just about one jab. It’s not just about two jabs. It’s probably more than the booster that’s coming. … they’re going to have to change the vaccine to each change or variant that begins to expose itself.

The claim has been made by Mr Tamaki – who is an outspoken critic of lockdowns and face masks – and says that he and his wife have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because they believe in “Christ’s protection” from the virus.

The Facebook post that already has 1.7K likes, 2.3K comments, and 33K views (till September 29 morning) claims false suggestions that COVID-19 vaccines will need to be updated for each variant. According to scientific studies, the current vaccines are performing well against all existing strains of the virus, experts say, although drug companies may develop specialised boosters to combat the most virulent variants.

The Australian News Agency that called out the false claims interviewed Associate professor Stuart Turville, a virus transmission expert at UNSW’s Kirby Institute who informed that there had been thousands of variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, however focusing on the number was not a useful exercise as most no longer existed and may even represent single cases “that went nowhere”.

India's stand on vaccine efficiency against emerging variants

Indian health experts have also cited that vaccines that are currently getting administered in India work effectively against new strains of COVID-19. Even, nation's top doctor AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had earlier asserted, 'it doesn't seem that the strains are more infectious or vaccine will not work but we need to study it more aggressively and look at it more closely. We should not miss out on strains which are more infectious'. At one point it is true that several new variants of COVID-19 have emerged, it is absolutely baseless to claim that different vaccines are required.