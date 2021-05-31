Fact Check: Does COVID-19 Vaccinated Arm Generate Electricity As Seen In Viral Video?

As India is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive in order to control the second wave, another major problem which the government is facing is misinformation on Coronavirus vaccines. Recently, a video went viral claiming that COVID-19 vaccinated arm generates electricity. As soon as the video went viral, the Centre took to Twitter via PIB Fact Check and debunked the claim of the man that after taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab, your arm emits electricity.

In the video shared by PIB Fact Check on Twitter, a man can be seen saying, 'See electricity is not coming if I touch the bulb on other parts of the body but when I touch the bulb on the vaccinated area then the bulb lights up."

Viral Video saying power generated from the vaccinated arm is false

Sharing the viral video on Twitter, PIB Fact Check stated that a video that is being shared on social media claims that after the vaccination of COVID-19, the vaccinated arms generate electricity. However, the claim is absolutely fake and the COVID Vaccine is completely safe. It also urged the people of India not to believe such fake information and get the vaccination done.

Earlier, an image of French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier went viral on WhatsApp. As per the WhatsApp forward, Luc Montagnier had claimed that people who have received any form of vaccine will die within 2 years. This was soundly debunked.

In addition, the post goes on to claim that Montagnier stated that there is no treatment or hope for those who have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The fake claim quoting Montagnier also states that people who have been vaccinated will succumb due to 'antibody dependent enhancement'. Using yet another quote, the message also shows that the Nobel laureate claimed that the variants were created because of vaccination. However, WhatsApp forward turned out to be fake.

Current COVID status of India

India on Monday reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data. The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 9.07 percent, less than 10 percent for the seventh consecutive day. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 9.04 percent, the ministry said.

As many as 16,83,135 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total tests to 34,48,66,883, it said. The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 percent, the ministry added.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIBFACTCHECK/Twitter)